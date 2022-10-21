TRIAD — Three local business expansion projects are among 17 that will be funded in part by state grants announced Thursday.
The N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority approved a total of $5.7 million in grant requests to local governments. According to a news release:
• The city of Thomasville was awarded $175,000 to assist packaging manufacturer Imaflex USA Inc. with a $15 million expansion of its 1201 Unity St. plant that will add 38,000 square feet of building space and is expected to create 37 new jobs.
• Guilford County was awarded $300,000 to support Bethany Medical’s opening operations in a vacant 4,912-square-foot space in the Forestdale Plaza shopping center next to a Food Lion grocery store at 108 W. Main St. in Jamestown. The project is expected to create 30 new jobs, with an investment of $1.4 million by the High Point-based company.
• Davidson County was awarded $300,000 to support the expansion of KURZ Transfer Projects LP on N.C. 150 in the Reedy Creek area of Davidson County. The company, a developer and manufacturer of decorative and functional coatings for automotive components, cellphones, bank cards and other products, will invest $24.8 million to add 21,000 square feet to its existing building. The expansion is expected to add 41 new jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.