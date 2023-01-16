HIGH POINT— A local private school has been recognized for giving back to the community in the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Tri-City Christian Academy received the Kindness for King Trophy on Monday from Volunteer Center of the Triad. The annual award program in honor of King invites all K-12 schools, public and private, to participate. There are three top schools picked each year.
To qualify, a school must participate in service activities such as holding a food drive; making cards for the elderly; making snack packs for the homeless; holding a coat drive; and performing random acts of kindness for students, teachers, and staff at their schools. Each winning school is awarded a $500 check, and a traveling trophy stays with the school for a year.
Tri-City enacted “service Fridays,” a project in which every Friday students go into the community to feed the homeless, play music for the elderly, make cards for the sick and veterans, and host many activities to bring the school and community together.
