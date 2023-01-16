HPTNWS-01-17-23 TROPHY.jpg

Tri-City Christian Academy in High Point received the Kindness for King Trophy on Monday from Volunteer Center of the Triad.

 SPECIAL | ELEANOR WONCE

HIGH POINT— A local private school has been recognized for giving back to the community in the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Tri-City Christian Academy received the Kindness for King Trophy on Monday from Volunteer Center of the Triad. The annual award program in honor of King invites all K-12 schools, public and private, to participate. There are three top schools picked each year.

Trending Videos