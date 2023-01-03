HPTNWS-01-03-23 ELECTION.jpg

Members of the High Point City Council meet during a meeting at City Hall in July 2021. Voters will decide the race for mayor and all eight High Point City Council seats in the 2023 elections.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — City voters will have the chance to decide who serves as mayor and on council during a 2023 political campaign season that’s already gearing up nearly 10 months before Election Day.

This year will be the first election since 2019 for mayor and the eight seats on the High Point City Council. The elected officials voted 6-3 in 2018 to change the terms for mayor and all council members to four years instead of two years, reversing a decision voters made in a 2000 referendum to cut the terms to two years.

