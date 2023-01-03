HIGH POINT — City voters will have the chance to decide who serves as mayor and on council during a 2023 political campaign season that’s already gearing up nearly 10 months before Election Day.
This year will be the first election since 2019 for mayor and the eight seats on the High Point City Council. The elected officials voted 6-3 in 2018 to change the terms for mayor and all council members to four years instead of two years, reversing a decision voters made in a 2000 referendum to cut the terms to two years.
Any primaries, if necessary, would take place Oct. 10, and the general election will be Nov. 7. Formal candidate filing kicks off July 7 and takes place over two weeks.
But the 2023 municipal campaign season is already simmering.
In November, first-term Councilman Cyril Jefferson announced his intention to run for mayor. It will be his first bid for the city’s top elected office.
Current Mayor Jay Wagner hasn’t publicly announced whether he will seek another term.
Jefferson’s decision to run for mayor means that the race for his Ward 1 post will be for an open seat because state election law doesn’t permit candidates to run for more than one office in the same election cycle.
If the past three municipal elections are indicators, the races for mayor and council will draw a healthy number of candidates who will raise a significant amount of campaign contributions.
Four years ago the 21 candidates running for municipal office in High Point raised a record amount, about $165,000 in campaign donations. The previous record was $143,000 raised by 23 candidates during the 2017 races for mayor and council.
The amount raised in 2017, in turn, blew past the previous record of $118,000 raised by 24 candidates during the 2014 campaign, the last year that city’s elections were in an even-numbered year.
The escalating price tag for High Point elections fits with a pattern playing out across the country, said John Dinan, professor of political science at Wake Forest University.
“Local elections have been attracting more money and interest in the last several years,” Dinan told The High Point Enterprise. “That’s in part because local governments and office-holders became particularly salient during COVID, when so many important decisions about responding to COVID were made not just at the state level but at the local level.”
Greater amounts of money being raised for local races also reflects the general trend of campaigns at all levels becoming more expensive, Dinan said.
“Each election cycle seems to set new records for the amount of money spent on races for Congress and for governor and also for state legislature,” he said. “So it is in some ways not surprising that spending levels are increasing for local offices as well.”
Candidates for local office also are announcing their intentions earlier in the campaign cycle. In High Point, most candidates for municipal office historically have formally announced their campaigns in the spring or early summer just before the candidate filing period opened.
“Just as we see spending increasing on elections across the board — for Congress, for state offices and for local offices — it is also the case that we see candidates moving their announcement decisions even earlier at all of these levels,” Dinan said. “We are no longer surprised — in fact it is now to be expected — that candidates for Congress and governor and state legislature signal their decision to run a year before the filing period begins, and so it is not a surprise to see candidates for local office making increasingly early announcement decisions as well.”
The High Point mayoral and council elections are nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of the candidates doesn’t appear on the ballot. But that doesn’t mean the two major political parties will sit out the local elections.
Indeed, the Republican and Democratic parties in Guilford County typically endorse candidates running in the High Point contests. Volunteers for each party stand outside polling places in the fall handing out fliers bearing names of a slate of preferred candidates.
