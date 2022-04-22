HIGH POINT — An event which has become a favorite for many locals is returning this year, and it has a lot to celebrate.
The annual Pink Ribbon Luncheon, hosted by the High Point Regional Health Foundation, turns 20 this year. It’s scheduled for May 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the High Point Country Club.
The Pink Ribbon campaign is a national initiative to bring awareness and support to breast cancer patients and survivors. October is national Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is symbolized by wearing and displaying pink ribbons.
The local Pink Ribbon initiative began 20 years ago when a group of friends decided to assemble bags which would be given to newly diagnosed cancer patients at the Hayworth Cancer Center, located at High Point Medical Center. The bag contained comfort items like a blanket, socks, a notebook, a cookbook, a reliable thermometer and other personal care items.
However, the bag was about more than just giving a gift to the patients. It is “a bag of comfort, a bag of hope and a bag of love,” according to Bert Wood, the Pink Ribbon Committee co-chair and founder of the program in High Point.
Leigh Ann Venable, director of the High Point Regional Health Foundation and a three-time cancer survivor, still remembers receiving her bag.
“I was treated three times at Hayworth, and I remember vividly getting the bag,” she said. “This was before I was associated. It was before my employment here, and I remember just how meaningful it was that it was being funded by community members in support of cancer patients. I've described it and I've had other people describe it as getting a warm hug from the community of, 'We're here with you as you go through cancer treatment.’”
Since its start, the program has grown to provide assistance with cancer center renovations, started the Pink Pony Mammogram Program to assist women who may not otherwise have access to a mammogram and begun the CancerFitt program to encourage exercise for patients.
The luncheon, which has raised more than $1 million over its 20-year existence, is a time for community members to enjoy fellowship while helping fund the program. Sponsorship opportunities are available for those looking to support the program and regular tickets are available for $60.
For more information on how you can support the luncheon as a sponsor or purchase tickets, call the High Point Regional Foundation at 336-878-6011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.