JAMESTOWN — Family Service of the Piedmont has received $2,600 from the Food
Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation that the local nonprofit will use to purchase food for the agency's two domestic violence shelters, said Tom Campbell, CEO of Family Service of the Piedmont.
“This grant means that victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and/or human trafficking and their children will have healthy meals while staying at our shelters while they work towards a life free from violence,” Campbell said.
Family Service of the Piedmont operates Clara House in Greensboro and Carpenter
House in High Point as domestic violence shelters.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation counters food insecurity across a 10-state region. Established in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants since its inception.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Food Lion grocery business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.