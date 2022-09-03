HIGH POINT — The High Point NAACP begins a series of meetings next week to elect officers and at-large members.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, there will be an election of the nominating committee at 6 p.m. via Zoom. All members whose memberships are current as of 30 days prior to the meeting date may be elected to the committee.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, there will be a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. There will be a report of the nominating committee, receipt of nominations by petition and election of the election supervisory committee. All members whose memberships are current as of May 1 of the election year, whose memberships have remained continuous throughout the election process and who live and/or work within the unit’s jurisdiction may be nominated for office or as an at-large member of the executive committee. In order to sign a nominating petition, or be elected to the election supervisory committee, a member must be current as of 30 days prior to the October meeting.
On a date yet to be announced in November, the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee will take place via Zoom. In order to vote in a branch election, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. Identification is required.
