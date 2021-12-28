DAVIDSON COUNTY — A longtime local minister from High Point has died in a head–on collision on a Davidson County road.
Joe Coltrane, 86, died in the crash that took place about 1:10 p.m. Sunday on High Point-Wallburg Road, said State Highway Patrol Sgt. J.R. Anderson.
A car was traveling east and went left of center and struck another car going westbound, Anderson told The High Point Enterprise. The driver of the other vehicle in the crash wasn’t injured, Anderson said.
The sergeant said Tuesday afternoon that he doesn’t expect charges to be filed.
Coltrane pastored a number of churches throughout the Triad, including Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church in High Point and Zion United Church of Christ in Thomasville. A native of Randolph County, he was a graduate of Trinity High School, Gardner-Webb University, High Point College, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Union Theological Seminary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.