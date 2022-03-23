HIGH POINT – A Chicago-based technology company will put a leadership book by a High Point author and business owner in the material on an educational tablet designed for incarcerated individuals and their families.
Bill McKenzie’s new book, “Embrace the Chaos, Enjoy the Journey: A Leadership Awakening for Students and Young Adults,” delivers the message that leadership is not a spectator sport, but rather the critical pathway to a meaningful and happy life. It is McKenzie’s third book on leadership.
Education Over Obstacles, or EDOVO, has added the book to the library of educational, vocational and life skills programming its tablet offers. EDOVO founder Brian Hill said McKenzie’s book offers the incarcerated reader the leadership understanding needed to be successful when transitioning back into mainstream society.
