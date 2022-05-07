HIGH POINT — The questions surrounding who shot and killed a 31-year-old High Point man and dumped his body near the shore of City Lake remain a mystery nearly four years after he was killed.
On the morning of July 31, 2018, a kayak fisherman found the body of Sircorious Griffin under the Penny Road bridge, halfway submerged near the shoreline. Griffin had been reported missing the day before.
The case remains under investigation, police said in a statement to The High Point Enterprise.
“Investigators are seeking and following up on any investigative leads related to the case that come in,” police said. “We want to continue to urge the public to contact Crimestoppers for any information related to this case or any other unsolved homicide in High Point.”
An autopsy determined that Griffin died from a shotgun blast to the head, next to his left ear, and most likely had been killed somewhere other than the lake.
Griffin’s body was in a large plastic bag when it was found, and his legs were bound with green plastic wrap.
Police found Griffin’s green Honda Passport on Aug. 3, 2018, in an area behind a hotel along N. Main Street.
The High Point Crimestoppers number is 336-889-4000. In addition, someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous.
Anyone providing a tip can remain anonymous but still collect any reward offered up to $5,000.
