HIGH POINT — A High Point man won a $2 million prize with a lottery ticket he bought at a store in the eastern part of the city.
Hyeon Jung purchased a $20 scratch-off 100X The Cash ticket at Green Street Grocery on Green Drive, where he works.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Showers and thundershowers likely. High 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 12:58 am
HIGH POINT — A High Point man won a $2 million prize with a lottery ticket he bought at a store in the eastern part of the city.
Hyeon Jung purchased a $20 scratch-off 100X The Cash ticket at Green Street Grocery on Green Drive, where he works.
When Jung met with N.C. Education Lottery officials on Friday to collect his prize, he could choose to receive the payout as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.