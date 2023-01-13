Whether or not a Kernersville man will testify in the trial of five people charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, his name came up on Day 1 this week as the trial began.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough said during his opening statement in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., that the five men, all leaders in the far-right Proud Boys, assembled a "fighting force" to stop the transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. He also showed the jury video and messages sent by the five and other members of a leadership group they called the Ministry of Self Defense, including one by Charles “Charley” Donohoe of Kernersville, who wrote, “Oops looks like we stormed the Capitol building.”
Donohoe, who reportedly was in charge of setting up the group’s encrypted chat channels, originally had been charged alongside other Proud Boys leaders but pleaded guilty last April to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding police. Shortly after his plea and agreement to cooperate with prosecutors, the charges against the other Proud Boy leaders were amended to include seditious conspiracy.
The trial comes on the heels of the seditious conspiracy convictions of two leaders of the Oath Keepers, another far-right extremist group.
The trial is expected to rest heavily on the private communications between the defendants, their public statements, their coordinated actions at the Capitol and their celebrations of the riot before they tried to cover their tracks, such as one written by Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio urging Proud Boys to stay at the Capitol.
"Make no mistake," he wrote. "We did this."
Sabino Jauregui, a lawyer for Tarrio, acknowledged to the jury that members of the Proud Boys shared what he called offensive messages but said it was Trump who unleashed the mob that attacked the Capitol.
"It's too hard to blame Trump," Jauregui said. "It's easier to blame Enrique as the face of the Proud Boys."
The other co-defendants are Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach, Florida, a self-described Proud Boys organizer; Zachary Rehl, who was president of the Proud Boys chapter in Philadelphia; and Dominic Pezzola, a Proud Boys member from Rochester, New York.
The judge presiding over the trial, Timothy Kelly, was appointed to the bench by Trump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.