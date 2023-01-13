Whether or not a Kernersville man will testify in the trial of five people charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, his name came up on Day 1 this week as the trial began.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough said during his opening statement in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., that the five men, all leaders in the far-right Proud Boys, assembled a "fighting force" to stop the transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. He also showed the jury video and messages sent by the five and other members of a leadership group they called the Ministry of Self Defense, including one by Charles “Charley” Donohoe of Kernersville, who wrote, “Oops looks like we stormed the Capitol building.”

