HIGH POINT — A 48-year-old man died when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed along Interstate 74 this past weekend.
Antonio Dejuan Jenkins of High Point died at the scene of the wreck on the expressway near the exit for Greensboro Road, according to the High Point Police Department. The crash, which involved only the motorcycle, happened at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jenkins was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson east on I-74 when he lost control of the motorcycle in a curve and went off the roadway into the median, police report. The motorcycle overturned several times and struck the median cable barrier.
The investigation is still ongoing, but no charges are expected to be filed. Speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to police.
Jenkins’ death was the second traffic fatality handled by High Point police this year.
