HIGH POINT
It’s a Saturday afternoon, and like every weekend, Dan Gross is back in the gym to practice something he’s been working toward practically his whole life.
Jumping — but not just jumping. Soaring.
At 6-foot-2 with pale, butter-colored skin, Gross has a muscular physique that reflects the countless hours he has spent in the gym.
After stretching and getting loose for nearly 15 minutes, he picks up a basketball and walks about three strides out from the 3-point arc. He wipes the bottom of each of his neon-yellow Nikes with his palms, tosses the ball up in the air, quickly swings his arms backwards in a full rotation and catches the ball on a bounce.
He takes a deep breath in, puffs it out, lobs the ball in the air, jumps, catches it and spikes it into the ground, just to catch it again and try to dunk it— all in one motion, a sequence known as “the bounce dunk.” He wasn’t able to pull it off — but so far, no one who has tried the bounce dunk has been able to successfully complete it. Gross hopes one day to be the first.
Gross, who lives in High Point and is a senior at Greensboro College, has embarked on what he hopes becomes a career as a professional competitor in dunking competitions.
Gross has always been around the sport of basketball. His great-grandfather played at Yale, his grandfather at Duke. His dad, Bill Gross, played a year at Guilford College and had plans to play under the late, great Jim Valvano at N.C. State, but his chance slipped away after a career-ending car accident.
“My dad inspired me to get into basketball,” Gross said. “He was a two-time McDonald’s All-American and played in college. He just got me started on it at a young age, and I’ve been playing since about 4 years old.”
In the third grade, he began wearing ankle weights to school under his sweatpants, aiming to build his strength to jump higher. He continued through middle school.
Many middle school boys routinely compete to show off how high they can jump. Gross was the first in his grade to be able to touch the bottom of the net, then the first of the few to be able to reach the backboard.
“I trained for dunking a majority of my childhood, honestly,” he said. “I got my first dunk whenever I was 15. I was 5-foot-10 and had hit a huge growth spurt that year.”
About a month or two later, Gross hit his first windmill dunk during his freshman year at Ledford High School. A year after that, he had grown to 6-foot-2 and had hit his first “eastbay,” an acrobatic, between-the-legs dunk.
Bill Gross said Dan advanced quickly.
“One week I thought he could barely dunk,” Bill said. “Then the next week he nearly had his elbow in the rim. The kid loves to fly, and by golly, he’s doing a good job at it.”
It wasn’t until his junior year that he dunked in a game, against Ledford rival North Davidson. After that, dunking became one of the biggest parts of his game.
“I started recording myself dunking and posting it to Instagram at either the end of my junior year or the beginning of my senior year,” he said. “I really just did it to see if I could go viral. Everybody was telling me how cool they were and that I needed to post them.”
Gross has now racked up more than 53,000 followers on social media and has had more than 900,000 views on a single Instagram post. Through the use of social media, he has earned invitations to dunk contests all across the country.
In the past year, Gross has been invited to about 10 dunk competitions all across the country, but he can’t go to them because he can’t miss any more school.
His father is stunned by it all.
“I never knew this was an industry,” Bill said. “When I was a player, dunking wasn’t anything special. Now he’s making a profession out of it, and it’s incredible. I know he’s having fun doing it, and the cool thing about it is that he gets to mingle with some really big hitters.”
In August, Dan’s budding career took a leap forward when he traveled to New York to compete in “Dunk League,” the niche sport’s most prestigious competition, offering a shot at winning $50,000 and being crowned the “King of Dunk.”
Dan, who is classified as a rookie, threw down a dunk in front of three-time NBA dunk contest champion Nate Robinson that won him $5,000.
“It didn’t feel real,” Gross said. “I used to look up to him. I remember watching the 2008 dunk contest between him and Dwight Howard and going crazy over it. He was giving me a lot of advice and he was telling me he believed in me. It felt surreal after making that crazy dunk at the end with him watching.”
Gross, currently wrapping up a degree in business administration, wants to get into merchandising and use his platform to make a career out of his talents.
“My goal right now is to get as many followers as I can,” he said. “The bigger the platform you have, the more money is offered for contests. That also helps me in starting a business and promoting it through my social media. Especially after Dunk League, my confidence went way up. It was my first big event and it showed me I could compete with these guys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.