GUILFORD COUNTY — State Rep. Amos Quick, D-Guilford, will have to wait until next month to find out if he keeps his leadership role in the Democratic House caucus.

The caucus met Monday in Raleigh and reelected Rep. Robert Reives, D-Chatham, as House Democratic leader. But the caucus didn’t decide on other leadership positions for the 2023 session of the N.C. General Assembly. Quick has served as minority whip for the caucus for the past four years.

