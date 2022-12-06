GUILFORD COUNTY — State Rep. Amos Quick, D-Guilford, will have to wait until next month to find out if he keeps his leadership role in the Democratic House caucus.
The caucus met Monday in Raleigh and reelected Rep. Robert Reives, D-Chatham, as House Democratic leader. But the caucus didn’t decide on other leadership positions for the 2023 session of the N.C. General Assembly. Quick has served as minority whip for the caucus for the past four years.
Quick told The High Point Enterprise that other Democratic House caucus leadership roles will be decided on Jan. 11, the first full day of the upcoming legislative session.
In the 58th House District, Quick serves parts of Greensboro and outlying Guilford County. But he has a High Point connection because Quick serves as the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in the southwest part of the city.
Quick has held a leadership role with the Democratic House caucus since he was first elected to the General Assembly in 2016. Quick was a Democratic House caucus freshmen co-chairman for his first term and has served as minority whip for the past two terms.
Prior to becoming a legislator, Quick served for 12 years as a member of the Guilford County Board of Education, including 11 years as vice chairman.
