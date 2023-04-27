HIGH POINT — A local legislator last week filed three bills in the N.C. General Assembly on public education, including a measure that would adjust the grades that the state gives schools based on the background and challenges faced by students at individual schools.

Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, filed House Bill 729 to include new measures in determining growth and achievement of North Carolina public school students.

