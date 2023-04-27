HIGH POINT — A local legislator last week filed three bills in the N.C. General Assembly on public education, including a measure that would adjust the grades that the state gives schools based on the background and challenges faced by students at individual schools.
Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, filed House Bill 729 to include new measures in determining growth and achievement of North Carolina public school students.
School report cards would take into account “measures of equality of access that demonstrate the extent to which each school’s population of each subgroup has access to school resources associated with high educational achievement,” the legislation states. Subgroups refer to students of racial and ethnic backgrounds.
Brockman told The High Point Enterprise that his bill examines all resources that public school students receive and takes the level of resources into account when developing a school’s test score results. For example, the resources could include the number of field trips taken by students in a school or the ratio of students to guidance counselors.
“It would give a score saying that students at this high school aren’t receiving as much as students at another high school,” said Brockman, a five-term representative from High Point.
House Bill 729 would tally the resources available at each school in calculating the achievement levels reflected by test scores, he said.
“It’s crucially important because what ZIP code you live in determines so much of what you have access to,” said Brockman, who represents constituents in the 27260 ZIP code, one of the poorest ones in the state. “It’s a question of fairness and equality. We want all our students to have an equal shot at success in life.”
Brockman’s two other education bills filed last week involve school meals and pre-kindergarten.
House Bill 777 would appropriate $148.8 million to establish universal no-cost school breakfast and lunch meals at public schools across the state. House Bill 730 would allocate $13.3 million to expand slots for the North Carolina Prekindergarten program.
Brockman serves as a Democratic vice chairman of the Kindergarten-12th Grade Education Committee amid Republican control of the state House. He acknowledges that his education proposals face headwinds getting enough GOP votes but believes his working relationship with Republican representatives can make a difference.
He points to another education bill filed last week by Rep. Ken Fontenot, R-Wilson, concerning the recruitment of Black male teachers to North Carolina public schools. House Bill 833 would appropriate $150,000 to study recommendations to recruit and retain Black male educators.
Brockman told The Enterprise the legislation emerged, in part, from conversations he had with Fontenot about the issue and a bipartisan approach to address it.
“Studies show having a Black male educator significantly increases performance for Black students,” Brockman said.
