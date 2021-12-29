HIGH POINT — Local businessman and philanthropist Bob Brown could have never envisioned how a trip he made around the globe 35 years ago would lead to a deep friendship with equal rights and justice activist Desmond Tutu.
Brown served as part of a delegation headed by civil rights advocate Coretta Scott King, widow of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., that traveled to South Africa for the ordination ceremony as Tutu became the first Black archbishop for the South African Anglican Church.
When Brown had the opportunity to greet Tutu during his ordination, they made an instant connection that ended up spanning decades.
“He was a giant of a man,” Brown told The High Point Enterprise.
Tutu, who later won the Nobel Peace Prize, died Sunday at the age of 90.
At the time of the ordination service in 1986, Tutu was an outspoken opponent of the racial segregation system of apartheid, under which Black South Africans were second-class citizens.
Brown said he met with Tutu regularly as the archbishop maintained his leadership role in his nonviolent campaign against apartheid.
“He was a witness to what was going on, people being shot and jailed,” Brown said.
Tutu consistently proclaimed the message that an apartheid system based on indefensible and unjust discrimination couldn’t stand.
Seven years after Brown first met Tutu, the South African government relented in the face of global opposition.
Brown also cultivated a friendship with anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandala and his family. As apartheid was dismantled, Mandela became South Africa’s first Black elected president, and Tutu spoke as a guest of honor as Mandela — once a long-held political prisoner — was introduced as South Africa’s new leader an embodiment of change.
Brown said his last face-to-face meeting with Tutu took place about 10 years ago. He said he cherishes having known Tutu and experiencing firsthand his approach to achieving justice.
Tutu was a serious and religious man, Brown said, but on a personal level could be gregarious and bellow with a hearty laugh.
“He could talk about everything to everyone,” he said.
