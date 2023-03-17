HIGH POINT — The city’s employment market started this year on a promising note.
The High Point unemployment rate was 4.3% in January. While up from 4% in December, the level remained down from the 5% rate recorded in January 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The rate is down sharply from 7.4% posted in January 2021, when the job market was recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Overall, the job market remains strong, said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University.
“Construction jobs stayed relatively steady, despite rising mortgage rates,” McCully told The High Point Enterprise. “January saw a positive increase in leisure and hospitality jobs.”
Historically, unemployment rates rise from December to January because of seasonal employment ending from the Christmas season. Statewide, unemployment rates increased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties from December to January and decreased in one, Alleghany County in the northwestern mountains, the state Commerce Department reported Friday.
When compared to January last year, unemployment rates decreased in 71 counties, increased in 14 and remained unchanged in 15, and 11 of the state’s metropolitan areas posted unemployment rate decreases while four remained unchanged.
The number of counties with jobless rates reflecting healthy job markets remained high.
There were 88 counties with unemployment rates at or below 5% in January while only one county, Hyde County in eastern North Carolina, posted a jobless level at or above 10%, considered an indicator of a sluggish employment market.
The number of workers employed statewide increased in January by 1,538 to 4.96 million while the number unemployed increased by 27,047 to 190,835. Since January 2022, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 74,495, while the number unemployed has decreased by 6,789, according to the N.C. Commerce Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.