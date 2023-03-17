HPTNWS-03-18-23 JOBS.jpg

A hiring sign is displayed outside the Cookout restuarant on N. Main Street. The city of High Point unemployment rate was 4.3% in January, a rate considered reflective of a healthy job market.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city’s employment market started this year on a promising note.

The High Point unemployment rate was 4.3% in January. While up from 4% in December, the level remained down from the 5% rate recorded in January 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Trending Videos