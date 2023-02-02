HIGH POINT — The High Point job market finished 2022 on an upbeat note.
Driven in part by Christmastime seasonal hiring, the city unemployment rate ticked down by 0.5 of a percentage point from November to 4% in December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The jobless level in December was also down from 4.3% in December 2021 and 6.6% in December 2020 as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.
“The December jobs report was very good,” said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University. “Seasonal hiring was strong over the holidays.”
The local job market continues to reap benefits from a resilient national economy, McCully told The High Point Enterprise.
“The job market is surprisingly strong, despite relatively high inflation and high interest rates,” he said.
Statewide, unemployment rates decreased in 96 of North Carolina’s 100 counties from November to December while increasing in four, the state Commerce Department reported Wednesday. The four counties with jobless rates that increased from November to December are all in eastern North Carolina.
The number of counties with jobless rates at or below 5% — traditionally an indicator of a healthy local employment market — increased from 84 in November to 90 in December. No counties reported unemployment levels at or above 10%, which serves as a sign of a struggling local job market.
The year-to-year comparisons were mixed. When compared to December 2021, unemployment rates this December increased in 47 counties, decreased in 30 and remained unchanged in 23.
North Carolina added just more than 190,000 jobs last year, propelling statewide employment to 226,000 jobs ahead of levels before the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the Raleigh-based N.C. Budget & Tax Center reported.
But the gains weren’t evenly distributed across North Carolina. The Research Triangle region and Charlotte metropolitan area added more than 110,000 jobs last year, which is nearly 75% of the net job growth for all of 2022. By comparison, no other metropolitan area managed to add 10,000 jobs for the year, the center reported.
The divide in North Carolina after the pandemic is similar to the uneven economic recovery from the Great Recession, said Patrick McHugh, research manager at the N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“Federal aid and a strong market in general have propelled some city economies ahead, but we’re at risk of replaying our failure to drive a truly statewide recovery,” McHugh said.
