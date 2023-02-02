HPTNWS-02-02-23 JOBS.jpg

A hiring sign is displayed outside the Biscuitville Restaurant on N. Main Street. Unemployment dropped in 96 of 100 North Carolina counties from November to December, the state Department of Commerce reported Wednesday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The High Point job market finished 2022 on an upbeat note.

Driven in part by Christmastime seasonal hiring, the city unemployment rate ticked down by 0.5 of a percentage point from November to 4% in December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The jobless level in December was also down from 4.3% in December 2021 and 6.6% in December 2020 as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

