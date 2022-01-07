A Trinity man charged in last January’s riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol still does not have a lawyer after firing his previous lawyer last month.
Bradley Stuart Bennett, who is charged with six crimes, including one felony, told a federal judge Thursday during a status conference hearing that he should be able to have one by the next status hearing Feb. 3 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Bennett’s codefendant and former girlfriend, Elizabeth Rose Williams of Texas, is ready to proceed toward a plea bargain, her attorney said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
