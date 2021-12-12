HIGH POINT — When the temperatures drop, white flags will rise outside West End Ministries to let homeless single women know the winter shelter is open to provide them a place to avoid sleeping outside in the cold.
The organizations running other shelters also are working on their winter operations.
The 15-bed winter shelter at West End Community Center should open later this month, said Brad Bowers, West End Ministries’ executive director. White flags will be visible on the English Road center and outside Leslie’s House, the shelter for homeless and battered women. The winter shelter will open and white flags will fly when the temperature drops below 35 degrees or outdoor conditions pose a risk of health hazards, from hypothermia to death, Bowers said.
“We will get them off the street,” Bowers said. “When they come in, they will be given supper. They can have showers, wash their clothes, and they will leave the next morning. Depending on the weather, the shelter may not be open the next day. We will be watching the weather every single week and planning accordingly.”
The Salvation Army Center of Hope Family Shelter is already making provisions for homeless families, said Antoine Dalton, director of social services.
“With this weather being unpredictable with definitely frigid temperatures at night, we have been able to accommodate some families who have called us early in the day for placement,” Dalton said. “A lot of our calls come from school social workers if they find out about a family having unstable housing. When families are displaced, a lot of times their children are truant.”
The Salvation Army shelter has to go through COVID protocols to keep everyone safe but tries to get families admitted as quickly as possible, Dalton said. He empathizes with the stress levels of homeless parents and children.
“It affects them in their schooling as far as being alert, attentive and getting their assignments completed,” Dalton said. “Instead of having them come in on an emergency basis, as long as space is available we try to take the families in as a resident. That will free up space for our overflow area to serve someone who is displaced for a couple of days.”
The Salvation Army Center of Hope Family Shelter has capacity to house 55, but has operated at 50% of capacity during the pandemic. Its overflow area can house up to 20.
Open Door Ministries, which serves homeless men, plans to move its current residents into an extended-stay hotel temporarily and use its 400 Centennial St. location for a cold weather shelter, Executive Director Ryan Ross said.
“We’ll still provide full services to the guys at the hotel, but we can also provide to the people who are here for cold weather, feed them and actually get more people in,” Ross said. “That’s what we’re hoping to happen. As soon as we get funding for it, and the city is working to make that happen, we’ll be ready to go.”
Open Door and The Salvation Army Center of Hope Family Shelter collaborated with West End in making an appeal to the city for $162,850 in federal COVID relief funds to pay for emergency winter sheltering while maintaining social distancing requirements and other mandates related to the pandemic. The City Council approved a budget amendment and allocated money, and the shelters expect to start getting those funds in January.
“The winter shelters don’t run without this funding,” Bowers said. “The city of High Point stepped up and provided the funding this year. We’ll be meeting with the finance committee and the City Council again in January asking for $775,000 for the next five years. That will make us, Open Door and the Salvation Army set to run winter shelters for the next five years.
The Open Door winter shelter will probably open next month, Ross said.
“January and February is when it gets really cold around here, so we’re hoping by the first of the year we’ll be ready to do that,” Ross said. “We’ll have our case managers, and food will be served at the hotel, basically like we had to do with the COVID issues.”
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.