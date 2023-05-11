HIGH POINT — Six local seniors will soon be honored for demonstrating leadership in their high schools.
The 11th annual High Point Student Leadership Awards luncheon will be Thursday, May 18, at the String and Splinter Club.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Six local seniors will soon be honored for demonstrating leadership in their high schools.
The 11th annual High Point Student Leadership Awards luncheon will be Thursday, May 18, at the String and Splinter Club.
The awards program was founded by local business leader Matt Thiel and is administered in conjunction with the High Point Schools Partnership, an initiative of the Guilford Education Alliance, which sponsors the luncheon.
The six students represent each of the Guilford County Schools high schools in High Point. Students, their nominating principals, parents and community supporters are invited to the luncheon.
When he graduated high school, a teacher awarded Thiel with a watch to honor his academic achievements and leadership. He still has that watch, and he said he’s never forgotten the life lesson that it represents. He said he hopes the awards program passes on that same support to another generation of students. He started by giving a watch to one High Point senior in 2013.
Principals at each of the six High Point high schools were asked to pick one student to honor. During the program, students are presented with engraved watches donated by Simon Jewelers and High Point Jewelers and Fine Gifts.
The students are:
• Kamora Bailey, exceptional scholar, class president and member of the Principal’s Advisory Council at Andrews High School. An active leader on the school varsity cheerleading team, she helps fellow athletes stay on track and disciplined.
• Delaney Marie Grider, a student leader at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, is a talented vocalist, dancer and actor as well as ranking at the top of her class. She was elected by her peers as the senior president for Student Government and president of the International Thespian Society and Drama Club. She also has earned a Girl Scouts Silver Award.
• Mario Martinez- Estrada, International Baccalaureate student and president of the Student Government Association at High Point Central High School, speaks English and Spanish as well as French and Portuguese. He is an advocate for civil rights and equality for all people.
• Chauncey Miller is a student leader at Kearns Academy. He leads the cross-country team and plays varsity basketball at Andrews while also competing on an AAU basketball team. Chauncey led the Cyber Patriot team from its inception at Kearns and was also an active member of the robotics team.
• Adora Perry, Middle College at Guilford Technical Community College-High Point, excels academically and personally. In addition to receiving credit for numerous college classes, she has earned the Guilford County Schools Service Learning Diploma. She is committed to making a difference at school and in the world.
• Jaeden Watkins is an exceptional student and athlete with a strong commitment to serve. At Southwest Guilford High School, he is the senior class vice president, as well as being a member of the High Point Youth Council, teen NAACP and Model UN. His creativity can be seen through his photography, behind-the-scenes work in local theater and as this year’s yearbook editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.