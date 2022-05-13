HIGH POINT — One student volunteers with a group countering food hardship in the community through her local Girl Scout troop.
Another student works a part-time job to help his aunt, who has cared for him after his mother died, pay the bills.
And there’s the student who lost both of her arms from the elbow down but plays soccer and has a role in student government at her high school.
These are a fraction of the accomplishments of six local high school seniors who earned the 2022 High Point Student Leadership Awards. They were selected by principals at their schools and honored at a luncheon Thursday at the String & Splinter Club downtown that drew parents and relatives, educators, community leaders and elected officials.
This year’s winners are:
• Marcel Bailey of Andrews High School. Bailey is an accomplished student in the classroom and an athlete on the Red Raiders football team. His mother died when he was a child, and Bailey and his younger sister live with his aunt. He holds a part-time job to bring income into the household.
• Vilayvanh “Boun” Phanhvanh of High Point Central High School. She left her home in the Southeast Asian nation of Laos at age 13 to seek a better life in America. She plays on the girls’ soccer team though both her arms extend only to the elbows — the result of a horrific fire when she was 2 weeks old — and is active in student government and other campus activities.
• Liana Herrera-Sanchez of Kearns Academy. She has maintained a high grade-point average while enrolled in Advanced Placement classes in addition to college-level courses. She has volunteered at Open Door Ministries and raised awareness and money for autism and breast cancer research.
• Wilnedia Florveus of the Middle College at GTCC High Point. Florveus already is working on her real estate license and wants to pursue a career in commercial realty. In college she will seek a bachelor’s degree in business management with a goal of earning a master’s degree in business administration.
• Hannah Elizabeth Covey at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts. Covey has volunteered to tackle food hardship in her community through her involvement in Girl Scouts. She has participated in dual enrollment at Guilford Technical Community College during her junior and senior years and achieved the “A” honor roll each semester.
• Edinam Joy Woka of Southwest Guilford High School. Woka serves in the high school leadership class and helps with a variety of school events. She’s an accomplished volleyball player and promotes sportsmanship.
Local businessman Matt Thiel, co-chairman of the High Point Schools Partnership, started the awards luncheon 12 years ago. The awards are presented by the partnership in conjunction with the Guilford Education Alliance.
Each student received a watch donated by local businesses Simon Jewelers and High Point Jewelers and Fine Gifts.
“Every time students look at their watches, I hope they are reminded that the High Point community is always there to support them, now and always,” Thiel said. “These students are our future.”
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
