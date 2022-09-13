HIGH POINT — Susie, the High Point dog whose journey from abuse and near-death to celebrity inspired animal lovers across the nation, has died.
Donna Lawrence, Susie’s owner, announced the news late Friday night in a lengthy Facebook post she wrote on Susie’s behalf.
“Today I crossed over to The Rainbow Bridge,” she wrote. “I passed peacefully from my mom’s loving arms into God’s. I am no longer in any pain.”
Susie, who was 13, was treated for an aggressive form of sarcoma early this year. She enjoyed several more good months — including a trip to the beach, where she loved to go on walks — before her death, according to Lawrence.
In 2009, Susie was only 8 weeks old when her previous owner beat her, set her on fire and left her to die at a Greensboro park. Susie was found with third-degree burns and wounds over 60% of her body. Only after two months of intensive, daily medical treatments was she able to recover and resume a normal life as a puppy.
Lawrence adopted Susie and established the Susie’s Hope nonprofit, which aims to eliminate animal cruelty. Susie also became the public face of Susie’s Law, the 2010 legislation that toughened sentences for animal-abuse convictions in North Carolina.
Susie went on to become a therapy dog, and she and Lawrence became celebrities as they shared their story at schools, retirement homes and other places. Their story inspired the feature-length film “Susie’s Hope” and several books, and in 2014 Susie was named the American Humane Association’s American Hero Dog.
In sharing the news of Susie’s death, Lawrence took the opportunity to advocate again for animals.
“You all must keep fighting for animal rights in my honor!” she wrote. “Never let abuse go unnoticed, keep reporting when you see an animal mistreated, neglected, abused or tortured. If my abuse had gone unnoticed, I wouldn’t have lived as long as I did and accomplished so much to help other animals like me.”
