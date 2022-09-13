HPTNWS-09-13-22 SUSIE.jpg

Susie, the High Point dog whose story inspired tougher animal-cruelty laws in North Carolina, died Friday.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Susie, the High Point dog whose journey from abuse and near-death to celebrity inspired animal lovers across the nation, has died.

Donna Lawrence, Susie’s owner, announced the news late Friday night in a lengthy Facebook post she wrote on Susie’s behalf.

