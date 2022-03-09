JAMESTOWN – Renaissance Food Bank in Jamestown will increase its capacity to serve more people, beginning Saturday.
A box of dry goods, fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy will be available to anyone beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturdays at Renaissance Church, 5114 Harvey Road. A photo ID is required, but no other documentation is necessary.
Recent donations and grants have allowed for the expansion of food bank facilities, including a walk-in freezer and more refrigerators to accommodate fresh foods, according to Pastor Paula Bost, executive director of the Renaissance Food Bank.
Renaissance Food Bank is also increasing its volunteer staff.
In addition to food relief, clients will be asked if they have any additional material needs that could be met by CityServe of the Triad, a partner agency of Renaissance Food Bank.
The food bank also partners with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and receives donations from local grocery stores. Volunteers make daily trips to pick up donations for the following Saturday’s distribution. Anyone interested in volunteering with Renaissance Food Bank can contact Bost at 336-407-2674 or paulabost@RENtriad.church
