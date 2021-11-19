HIGH POINT — A local pharmaceutical studies company is hosting clinical trials for what backers say would be the first in-home prescription treatment for COVID-19.
Peters Medical Research of High Point is enrolling qualified participants to test a handheld device that uses a type of LED light technology designed to wipe out every variant of the virus from an infected person.
It was developed by EmitBio of Durham, which is seeking to have it approved for self-treatment at home for people with mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19.
“We are excited to partner with EmitBio in bringing their new device to clinical trial,” said Dr. Tom Jarrett, chief medical officer of Peters Medical Research.
EmitBio’s device directs precise wavelengths of safe, visible light to the back of the throat and surrounding tissues with the goal of reducing the coronavirus that’s in the body and inhibiting the amount of the virus being made, according to James Pearson, head of global public relations for the company.
Lab tests have shown that the light does not damage airway tissue and is well tolerated with no serious adverse effects.
“This is not ‘UV’ used for sterilization of surfaces and medical equipment. This light is safe for human use,” Pearson said.
EmitBio announced earlier this year that clinical tests of its treatment reduced COVID-19 viral load by more than 99.9%.
“Our experiments and studies have shown this technology may provide a new tool that treats COVID by eliminating the virus and boosting the body’s innate immune response in the upper respiratory tract,” he said.
The current trial is being conducted in adults ages 18 to 65 who are not hospitalized, but who have tested positive and are symptomatic with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
“This product is being developed in accordance with FDA regulations and based on the results of this trial, the company expects to submit for marketing authorization next year,” Pearson said.
Peters Medical Research has been involved in COVID clinical trials for the last year, Jarrett said.
“Our research site has remained open throughout the pandemic and has been on the forefront of evaluating new modalities of treating COVID,” he said.
Anyone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is interested in participating in the trial should contact Peters Medical Research at 336-883-9773.
