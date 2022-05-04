HIGH POINT — Eleven High Point firefighters are being honored for rescuing people from two fires this past winter.
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will present SAVE Awards, given to firefighters and other professionals who go beyond the call of duty in their job, during a ceremony this morning at the High Point Fire Department headquarters.
One set of awards honors Capt. Chip Jordan, Fire Equipment Operators Chuck Wilson and Nathan Zebron and Firefighters Zack Powers and John Gough for their work at a blaze at the three-story Copper Mill Village Apartments off Hickswood Road in north High Point Feb. 28.
Firefighters encountered severe fire and smoke when they arrived, and some residents were hanging out second- and third-floor windows screaming for help.
Firefighters used ladders to rescue five people and a dog.
The other set of awards goes to Capt. Orlando Craven, Capt. Gray George and Firefighters Jamie Caulder, Joseph Rathbone, Ben Forrest and Jake Dykhoff for their work during a fire March 4 at a smoke-filled house on Lexington Avenue, where they rescued the homeowner and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
High Point Fire Department Chief Tommy Reid said it’s unprecedented for so many city firefighters to be honored at once.
“It took a tremendous effort for them to do what they did,” Reid said. “It’s a tribute to their training and their skills.”
The chief said that the rescues reflect the commitment of city firefighters to protecting the public.
“It hits home with you that this is why we come to work every day, this is why we train so hard,” he said.
