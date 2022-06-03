HIGH POINT — Scott Blackburn never really envisioned himself as a fiction writer, but the more fiction he read, the more he believed he could write it, too.
And now, seven or eight years after deciding to give it a try, the 39-year-old High Point man stands on the brink of releasing his debut novel, a mystery/thriller titled “It Dies With You” (Crooked Lane Books, $26.99). The book will officially be released Tuesday, and Blackburn has a book launch event scheduled for that evening at High Point’s Sunrise Books.
“My background is in journalism — I went to UNCG for broadcasting, documentary and journalism,” Blackburn says. “So I wasn’t classically trained — I wasn’t a creative writing major. But when I went back to school to get an English degree so I could teach, I started reading a lot more, and that sparked my interest to do my own thing. I really liked some of the North Carolina authors and the whole Southern Gothic thing.”
He was particularly inspired by the likes of such Tar Heel writers as Ron Rash, Wiley Cash and Charles Frazier.
After “a couple of strikeouts early on,” Blackburn got a hit with “It Dies With You” when it was picked up by Crooked Lane, a publisher specializing in crime fiction.
The book tells the story of Hudson Miller, a boxer on the skids who returns to his hometown — fictional Flint Creek, North Carolina — after inheriting his estranged father’s salvage yard.
Hudson’s father had been murdered in what appeared to be a robbery gone bad. After taking over the business, though, Hudson learns the scrap yard was the site of an illegal gun-running ring. Then he makes an even more shocking discovery at the business — a dead body.
“He tries to figure out how that body ties in, and he becomes sort of an amateur sleuth,” Blackburn says.
Joining him in the investigation are his father’s former employee, a 71-year-old beer-guzzling Vietnam veteran named Charlie Shoaf, and a feisty teenage girl, Lucy Reyes, who’s seeking justice for her own family tragedy. Together, they find the shocking truth.
Blackburn is currently working on a second novel — though it’s not under contract — and says he expects most of his work to fall into the crime fiction category.
“I like the character development of traditional literary fiction, but I feel like it has to have a crime or a kidnapping or a dead body — that’s what compels me when I’m reading,” he says. “I figure everything I write will have somebody dying or almost dying.”
At this point, though, Blackburn — a husband and father of two small children — isn’t ready just yet to give up his day job teaching English at Wheatmore High School in Trinity. He also teaches an online English course through Davidson-Davie Community College. He’s a 2017 graduate of the Mountainview Master of Fine Arts program at Southern New Hampshire University.
