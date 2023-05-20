HIGH POINT — Voters going to the polls this fall to settle local races for mayor and city council will be among the first in the state to cast a ballot under revived photo ID rules.
North Carolina voters approved photo ID as an amendment to the N.C. Constitution in 2018. But the ID requirement had been put on hold through a series of court rulings.
The new Republican majority on the N.C. Supreme Court ruled last month that a previous decision by a Democratic-majority court, saying that the requirement discriminated against minority voters, was improper.
The new ruling means that voters casting ballots this year will have to present an ID at the polls or seek an exception to the requirement.
Guilford County Elections Director Charles Collicutt and other area election directors say that they already are gearing up to inform voters and train staff on photo ID.
“We are still having to wait to see how the details shake out,” Collicutt said.
The N.C. General Assembly could address the implementation of photo ID before the end of the 2013 session this summer.
Randolph County Elections Director Melissa Kirstner said that her office in Asheboro already is getting calls from voters with questions. Kirstner said that her office may hold an open house later this year on the topic.
“It’s an educational piece,” she said. “Photo ID is just one more thing we have to educate people on.”
Davidson County Elections Director Andrew Richards said his office is working on staff training.
This week the State Board of Elections distributed details about photo ID. Most voters will use their driver’s license to satisfy the requirement. Other acceptable IDs include a passport, military or veterans ID card, an ID for a public assistance program or a non-vehicular free ID through the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.
“Election workers check to see if the picture on the ID reasonably resembles the voter,” state elections officials report. “The address on the photo ID does not have to match the voter registration records.”
Elections boards in all 100 counties will have to set up equipment that can produce free photo IDs for voters requesting them, Collicutt said.
If you don’t have a photo ID with you when you arrive at a polling place, you can still vote, but it will be a provisional ballot that will be counted after you go to the county board of elections office and provide an accepted form of photo ID. That has to be done by the day before county canvass in mid-November, when election returns are made official.
Voters who cast a ballot by mail will be asked to include a photocopy of an acceptable ID inside the photo ID envelope that comes with their ballot.
There are permitted exemptions to the ID requirement, state election officials say. They include having a “reasonable impediment” to showing photo ID, such as lack of transportation, a lost or stolen ID, disability or illness or family responsibilities, a religious objection to being photographed or being the victim of a natural disaster within 100 days of Election Day.
A photo ID isn’t required for military or overseas voters using special absentee voting procedures outlined by federal law.
Kirstner said it will help that the photo ID requirement is being rolled out in a municipal campaign season, which traditionally has the lowest turnout of any election. County election boards will have the chance to adjust and make changes — and gain experience — before next year’s presidential election season.
“Any changes that we make, whether it’s a new polling place or photo ID, it’s always better to introduce it in a much smaller election,” Kirstner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.