Campaign signs are shown outside the Washington Terrace Park early voting site in September of 2019. This fall’s municipal elections will be the first ones in North Carolina under a N.C. Supreme Court order to require photo ID at the polls.

HIGH POINT — Voters going to the polls this fall to settle local races for mayor and city council will be among the first in the state to cast a ballot under revived photo ID rules.

North Carolina voters approved photo ID as an amendment to the N.C. Constitution in 2018. But the ID requirement had been put on hold through a series of court rulings.

