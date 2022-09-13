HIGH POINT – Educators at several High Point-area schools are finalists for annual awards that Guilford County Schools will present Thursday evening, including three of the five finalists for Principal of the Year.
The Principal of the Year finalists are Carla Flores-Ballesteros of Allen Jay Elementary; Abe Hege of Fairview Elementary; and Kristina Wheat of Johnson Street Global Studies.
The other local finalists in the annual Celebration of Excellence ceremony are:
• Holly Herberg of Ferndale Middle School for Teacher of the Year.
• Kathryn Porter of Jamestown Middle School for Rookie Teacher of the Year.
• Barbara Mcrae of Parkview Village Elementary School for Assistant Principal of the Year.
• Bryant Thompson of Ferndale Middle for Mentor of the Year.
• Brittany Wells of Jamestown Middle for Social Worker of the Year.
The Celebration of Excellence is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Eastern Guilford High School, 415 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville. The awards program, sponsored by the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, Guilford Education Alliance and Racial Equity Institute, will begin at 6 p.m. and will include student performances, remarks from N.C. Teacher of the Year Leah Carper and a balloon drop.
