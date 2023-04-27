CHARLOTTE — Aramis Watkins, aka DJ Double A, is pumping up the volume on his career as a DJ.
CHARLOTTE — Aramis Watkins, aka DJ Double A, is pumping up the volume on his career as a DJ.
The 25-year-old High Point native will be the official DJ for the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 NFL Draft Party tonight at the team’s Bank of America Stadium.
“This is like a wish come true,” Watkins said. “Being able to DJ inside Bank of America Stadium last year for a college event was overwhelming, but to come back for the Carolina Panthers Draft Party? This is a mind-blowing experience.”
Last year, Watkins was the official DJ for the Aggie-Eagle Classic — now rebranded as the Duke’s Mayo Classic — bowl game between N.C. A&T State University and N.C. Central University. That event, also held at Bank of America Stadium, led to tonight’s gig with the Panthers.
“They were highly impressed with my DJ-ing,” Watkins said. “They contacted me a month or two ago and asked if I wanted to DJ the Carolina Panthers Draft Party, and I said, ‘Heck, yeah, let’s do it!’ ”
Thousands of fans are expected to attend as the Panthers celebrate having the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. DJ Double A’s job will be to keep those fans entertained and excited as they participate in pre-draft activities such as locker room tours, tailgating games, autograph sessions with Panther legends, stadium photo ops and more.
“I’ll be keeping the crowd hyped, keeping them dancing and excited for the draft pick,” Watkins said.
A 2016 graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School, Watkins graduated from N.C. Central with a degree in mass communications. In addition to moonlighting as DJ Double A, he is the director of digital marketing and a mixshow DJ at Choice FM 92.1 radio station in Raleigh.
He’s also the official tour DJ for R&B artist Trez Falsetto and has worked with such record labels as Empire, Capitol Records and Def Jam.
For more information about tonight’s draft party, visit www.panthers.com/fans/2023-draft-party.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
