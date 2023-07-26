HIGH POINT — The High Point Planning and Zoning Commission has a new member, but is still one short of its full complement of nine.
The City Council last week appointed Kara Blue to one of two vacancies on the advisory board, which makes recommendations on rezoning requests, long-range city plans and other development-related matters.
Blue, a development manager for GEMCAP Development of Winston-Salem, filled the vacancy left by former commissioner Alex Moore, who recently moved out of the city and had to step down from the board.
“Kara’s a fantastic resident here in town, who actually has a background in real estate,” said Councilman Cyril Jefferson, who recommended Blue’s appointment. “I’m so excited to make this appointment and appreciate Kara being willing to step up, because P&Z is no joke.”
Blue holds a bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in real estate finance and development from UNC-Charlotte.
“I am a commercial real estate developer, active in the southeast,” Blue wrote in the materials about her nomination provided by the city. “My expertise, paired with a strong desire to see High Point grow in an intentional way, make me the perfect candidate for Planning and Zoning.”
The council has not yet named a replacement for former commissioner Angela Jimenez, who recently resigned from the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.