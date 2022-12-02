GUILFORD COUNTY — State Rep. Amos Quick, D-Guilford, said he hopes to remain in a leadership post with the Democratic House caucus for the upcoming N.C. General Assembly session, continuing a role he’s maintained since he was first elected a legislator six years ago.

Quick has served the past two legislative terms as minority whip for the Democratic House caucus and has let his fellow legislators know that he’d like to continue. The Democratic House caucus will meet Monday in Raleigh to appoint its leadership.

