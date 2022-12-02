GUILFORD COUNTY — State Rep. Amos Quick, D-Guilford, said he hopes to remain in a leadership post with the Democratic House caucus for the upcoming N.C. General Assembly session, continuing a role he’s maintained since he was first elected a legislator six years ago.
Quick has served the past two legislative terms as minority whip for the Democratic House caucus and has let his fellow legislators know that he’d like to continue. The Democratic House caucus will meet Monday in Raleigh to appoint its leadership.
“If chosen by my colleagues I would definitely serve in a leadership position,” Quick told The High Point Enterprise.
Quick represents the 58th House District, which covers parts of Greensboro and outlying Guilford County, but he has ties to High Point. Quick is the longtime pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in southwestern High Point.
Quick has been a part of the Democratic House caucus leadership since his first term after he won his seat in the 2016 general election. Quick served initially as the Democratic House caucus freshmen co-chairman.
The whip’s role includes communicating with caucus members on key votes and working to develop legislative strategy.
“I like the ability to work with my colleagues and help set our legislative goals,” Quick said.
Prior to becoming a legislator, Quick served for 12 years on the Guilford County Board of Education, including 11 years as vice chairman.
Quick won his fourth consecutive term in the Nov. 8 general election, defeating Republican challenger Chrissy Smith.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.