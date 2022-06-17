HIGH POINT — A High Point couple is celebrating winning a $337,920 Cash 5 jackpot.
Raymond Hatch Jr. intends to take his wife, Brenda, to Hawaii for a dream vacation, a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery said.
“She’s always wished that she could go to Hawaii, so I figure we can do it now,” Hatch said.
The couple bought Sunday’s winning $1 Cash 5 ticket online. Brenda Hatch said she couldn’t believe it when she saw the winning numbers, the press release said.
“Every one of the numbers in the Quick Pick are actually lucky numbers that I use,” she said. “I guess I really got some great mojo going on.”
Brenda Hatch said she predicted a long time ago that the couple would win a big prize.
“Honest to goodness I’ve been telling my husband for months now that I’m going to win the lottery,” she said. “We are just elated right now.”
After required state and federal tax withholdings, the Hatches netted $239,960.
“We are just so incredibly happy,” Brenda Hatch said. “This just makes our retirement that much better.”
