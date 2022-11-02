HIGH POINT — Puroast Coffee Co. Inc. of High Point has filed a complaint with the state against Starbucks alleging that the company adds high levels of potassium to some of its coffee and is not disclosing this to consumers.
Starbucks denied the allegation.
The complaint with the North Carolina attorney general’s office alleges that Starbucks is violating state labeling laws by not disclosing the potassium ingredient on its packaging, according to a news release from Puroast.
The release said that adding buffers such as potassium to coffee reduces acid and bitterness.
“Not disclosing the addition of the chemical is particularly worrisome for some people who have health conditions that require them to adhere to low potassium diets,” the company said
The complaint has been referred to the N.C. Department of Agriculture for a formal investigation, the release stated.
Starbucks released this statement in response:
“We are aware of the complaint Puroast has filed with the North Carolina Consumer Protection Division and believe it is without merit. We do not add potassium to Starbucks Dark French Roast coffee. Potassium is naturally occurring in coffee. Further, we are confident that the labeling for our Dark French Roast coffee is fully compliant with all U.S. Food and Drug Administration labeling requirements.”
Puroast, which has a roasting, packaging and distribution operation in High Point, says it discovered abnormally high levels of potassium in bags of Starbucks Dark French Roast Coffee sold at grocery stores. It said independent laboratory tests confirmed that the amounts far exceed what was found in other national brands.
