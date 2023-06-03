HIGH POINT — For regular churchgoer Ellen Walsh, learning how to quilt and sew became a big hobby after she retired in 2021.
Soon after, Walsh, 62, took interest in a different type of sewing — one that comes in the shape of a teddy bear.
HIGH POINT — For regular churchgoer Ellen Walsh, learning how to quilt and sew became a big hobby after she retired in 2021.
Soon after, Walsh, 62, took interest in a different type of sewing — one that comes in the shape of a teddy bear.
Now Walsh is part of a team at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church working to make what are commonly known as “comfort bears” for the High Point Fire Department.
“It was a small idea that someone shared with me,” Walsh said. “And then just stepping forward and saying, ‘Who would want to do this?’ and there’s people that want to do it.”
The stuffed animals often are donated to local first-responders, who keep the bears on hand to give them to children who have been involved in traumatic situations. The bears not only help the children but also the officers or emergency workers, Fire Marshal Chris Weir said.
“Through our history, we know that having a stuffed animal really is a help. It’ll calm a child. It gives him something to focus on other than the situation that’s going on,” Weir said. “If you’ve ever been around a very upset child, I mean it can be stressful for a person dealing with an upset child, and you feel bad for a child.”
Weir, who is also a member of St. Mary’s Episocopal Church, said he was “thrilled” after Walsh expressed interest in routinely providing bears.
“We’ve gotten other people who have donated things that were already premade or they were commercially made and they had extras or something like that,” Weir said. “This is the first time we’ve had something that’s been intentionally built for that purpose.”
Walsh said some of the women in the group meet monthly for about two hours to work on the bears.
Eleanor Oliver, 66, said the regular meetings also allow her to interact with others in the church she may not already know.
“There are a couple of ladies that are expert sewers as well, and I’ve just gotten some little tips from them on how to do things,” Oliver said.
Outside of their regular meetings, some of the women, such as 88-year-old Jane Gil-Shaler, work on the bears at their own homes.
Gil-Shaler said she enjoys working on the stuffed animals for the children because it is a “nice thing to do” and is always appreciated by those on the receiving end.
“You hug the bear and you give it to somebody and they hug back,” Gil-Shaler said. “You’ve given them a hug, and you’re not even there.”
Since its formation in January, the group has so far made almost 200 bears. The first batch was given to children and visitors in the church on Easter Sunday.
“I wanted to know that we could make a good supply before we reached out to an agency like the High Point Fire Department,” Walsh said. “I didn’t want to offer something that we couldn’t deliver.”
Walsh said the team will deliver the fire department’s first round of about 50 bears Thursday, and the group hopes it will be able to expand its donations to other first-responders.
“If they need to move on to other things, and I was left alone, I couldn’t continue it because it’s time-consuming,” Walsh said. “It’s just exciting to see that spark become something where we’re now actually getting some bears out to the agency.”
