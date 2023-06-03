HPTNWS-06-03-23 BEARS.jpg

Stuffed comfort bears sit on top of a table at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Thursday. The bears are given to the High Point Fire Department so firefighters can console children who have been involved in a tragedy.

 KATE ROBINS | HPE

HIGH POINT — For regular churchgoer Ellen Walsh, learning how to quilt and sew became a big hobby after she retired in 2021.

Soon after, Walsh, 62, took interest in a different type of sewing — one that comes in the shape of a teddy bear.

