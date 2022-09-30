GUILFORD COUNTY — Voters in Guilford County who want to learn about local incumbents and challengers running in this fall’s general election will have several opportunities to attend candidate forums this month, including one in High Point.

The High Point YWCA will stage its candidates forum 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the YWCA at 155 W. Westwood Ave. The forum will include candidates running for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and local seats in the N.C. General Assembly.

