GUILFORD COUNTY — Voters in Guilford County who want to learn about local incumbents and challengers running in this fall’s general election will have several opportunities to attend candidate forums this month, including one in High Point.
The High Point YWCA will stage its candidates forum 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the YWCA at 155 W. Westwood Ave. The forum will include candidates running for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and local seats in the N.C. General Assembly.
Candidates will be asked submitted questions, and time is to be set aside for questions from the audience, Executive Director Heidi Majors said.
“YWCA High Point wants to ensure that our community has the ability to hear from the candidates so they can make the educated decisions on who to personally vote for during the upcoming election,” she said.
For more information call the YWCA at 336-882-4126. The YWCA first staged a candidates forum six years ago.
Meanwhile, the League of Women Voters for the Piedmont Triad will hold a pair of candidate forums.
A forum for Guilford County sheriff will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Friends Home Guilford at 925 New Garden Road in Greensboro. The league has invited first-term Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers and Republican challenger Phil Byrd. The forum is free and open to the public.
The league will hold a forum for candidates for the at-large seats on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Guilford County Board of Education from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at First Presbyterian Church’s Mullin Life Center at 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners at-large race pits Democratic Commissioner Kay Cashion against Republican challenger and former commissioner Alan Branson. The school board at-large race has Democratic challenger Alan Sherouse and Republican challenger Demetria Carter squaring off to succeed Democratic school board member Winston McGregor, who isn’t seeking reelection.
The forum is free and open to the public with an optional lunch.
For more information about the league forums check the website www.lwvpt.org.
The general election is Nov. 8, with early voting taking place from Oct. 20-Nov. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.