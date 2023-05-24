HPTNWS-05-24-23 DENTAL.jpg

Dr. Ali Shazib, chief clinical officer of High Point University Health, performs an oral exam.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — A new partnership between High Point University’s new dental school and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center is providing an extra measure of care for cancer patients that officials said is not commonplace.

During chemotherapy or radiation treatment, some patients develop problems with their teeth and gums, said Dr. James Hoekstra, president of High Point Medical Center. Doctors used to refer patients to a small clinic in Winston-Salem, but it was often busy, leaving the patients’ own dentists as their only other option.

