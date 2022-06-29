HIGH POINT — Mark and Shannon Johnson could only smile and shake their heads in disbelief as a small delivery crew carried more than a dozen pieces of furniture into their Greensboro home Monday afternoon.
“It’s very humbling,” Shannon said softly. “Times have been hard, and this furniture is such a blessing for us.”
The Johnsons, both of whom are military veterans, were the beneficiaries of a donation by fellow veteran Demetrius Brown and his High Point-based business, American Dream Leasing. Brown and two of his employees showed up Monday with a truck full of furniture, including a couch, a console, a dining room table and chairs, an entryway table, mattresses, end tables and more.
The delivery arrived on a particularly difficult day for the Johnsons. Monday morning, Mark, a Marine veteran, lost his job as a chef at the Sheraton Greensboro Four Seasons. Shannon, an Army veteran, is on disability and is unable to work. They have two children, ages 13 and 10.
Earlier this month, when the Johnsons were having trouble paying a gas bill, they contacted The Heroes Center, a High Point nonprofit organization that helps veterans transition back into civilian life after their military service. In addition to helping with the gas bill, the center’s executive director, Patrick Davis, connected the couple with Brown, who was looking for a veteran’s family to support.
“I’m a veteran myself, so this is something that hits close to home,” said Brown, an Army veteran. “I know sometimes it’s tough out here being a veteran. You might come back home with different conditions, and it makes it hard to get a start in life. So I like helping other veterans like this.”
Brown’s company is an expedited delivery service that offers white glove furniture delivery.
“We try to make a donation like this at least twice a year,” Brown said. “This is my way of giving back.”
