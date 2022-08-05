Classes teach adults financial literacy

The United Way of Greater High Point in partnership with Family Service of the Piedmonts is presenting a series of financial literacy classes at Macedonia Family Resource Center, 401 Lake Ave. $mart Money classes have been going for six months now and have had over 150 participants. Upcoming sessions are "Senior Frauds and Scams," Aug. 9, 10-11 a.m.; "Build Your Budget," Aug 16, 10-11 a.m.; and "Budget and Credit Basics for Homeownership," Aug. 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required by calling 336-373-8882 or emailing tmt@fspcares.org. The first 10 registered qualify for a gift card.

Trending Videos