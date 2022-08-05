Classes teach adults financial literacy
The United Way of Greater High Point in partnership with Family Service of the Piedmonts is presenting a series of financial literacy classes at Macedonia Family Resource Center, 401 Lake Ave. $mart Money classes have been going for six months now and have had over 150 participants. Upcoming sessions are "Senior Frauds and Scams," Aug. 9, 10-11 a.m.; "Build Your Budget," Aug 16, 10-11 a.m.; and "Budget and Credit Basics for Homeownership," Aug. 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required by calling 336-373-8882 or emailing tmt@fspcares.org. The first 10 registered qualify for a gift card.
Classes teach kids financial literacy
The United Way of Greater High Point and Truist are are hosting a financial-literacy-for-children initiative called $mart Money Kids Kickoff in partnership with LEAP on Tuesday 1-5 p.m. at Life on Lexington Church, 620 E. Lexington Ave. Truist volunteers will help with arts and crafts, financial literacy workshops, and other summer activities. If you’d be interested in donating or helping to share financial literacy with kids in our community please contact Latoya Bullock at latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org.
Library to have sign language program
HIGH POINT – A sign language story time will be held at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. in the library story room. The program is free and open to all ages. Leading the story time, Kathy MacMillan is a writer, nationally certified American Sign Language interpreter, librarian, and signing storyteller. She writes picture books, children’s nonfiction, and middle grade and young adult fiction. She has also published eight resource books for educators, librarians, and parents. Macmillan lives in Baltimore. You can find her online at KathyMacMillan.com or on Twitter and Instagram at @kathys_quill.
SECU accepting school supplies
TRIAD – The State Employees’ Credit Union is partnering with the governor’s office for the annual Governor’s School Supply Drive to collect school supplies to ensure that students and teachers across North Carolina have what they need for a successful academic year. Donations will be accepted at SECU's statewide network of 274 branches through Aug. 31. Wish list items include paper of all types, pencils and pens, crayons and markers, dry erase markers, USB flash drives, spiral notebooks, sanitizing wipes, and tissues. The collected supplies will be distributed to public schools in the county where they are received.
Guilford launches new mental health services
GREENSBORO – People experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis now have expanded access to care in Guilford County with the launch of additional longer-term services at the Guilford County Behavioral Health Center. The center has been providing mental and behavioral health care for all ages, 24 hours a day, seen days a week since opening in June 2021. Guilford County, in partnership with Cone Health, now has opened 16 longer-term crisis care beds to provide an immediate, safe place for observation and care for adults with significant mental and emotional health care needs.
Those who may need crisis services should seek an evaluation at the 24/7 Behavioral Health Urgent Care at GCBHC, 931 Third St. in Greensboro.
With the opening of the crisis center, the Guilford County Behavioral Health Center becomes the first in the state to offer both urgent- and crisis-level behavioral health care in one location, while also offering medical screenings for conditions like diabetes or asthma, where other behavioral care facilities would not accept such patients in need of both behavioral and medical care.
GCBHC can be reached at (336) 890-2700.
