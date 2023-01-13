Walter W. “Trip” Baker has been appointed to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 18, serving Guilford County.
He will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Marcus Shields last year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Walter W. “Trip” Baker has been appointed to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 18, serving Guilford County.
He will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Marcus Shields last year.
Baker is currently an assistant district attorney in Guilford County. Previously, he was a solo practitioner at Baker Law Offices in High Point. He earned his bachelor's degree at the University of North Carolina at Asheville and his law degree at Wake Forest University.
High Point student nominated for Naval Academy
U.S. Rep Kathy Manning has announced the 6th District's 2022 nominees to the United States service academies.
Among the 20 nominees is Carter Scavo of Westchester Country Day School, nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy.
Workshops for women announced
The YWCA High Point Women’s Resource Center will host two series of workshops in January and February.
The first is “In 2023, I Am Free To Be…,” which will be held in person on Thursdays in January from 6-7 p.m. The theme for each week will be “Joyous, Courageous and Prosperous” This free series is an opportunity for women to network, encourage one another and discover how to be free in 2023. If you would like to attend the workshop, contact Regina M. Johnson at rjohnson@ywcahp.com or call 336-882-4126 ext.208.
In collaboration with NCWorks, YWCA will host “Preparing for Prosperity” on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in January and February. These sessions will cover topics on resume-building, NCWorks job searches, interview preparation and more. If you are interested in attending any of these sessions, contact Katherine Pickenpack, a resource navigator with NCWorks, at Katherine.pickenpack@ncworks.gov or 336-882-4141 ext. 8537, or Regina M. Johnson.
Mammogram screening available
The Oakview Citizens Council and The Breast Center of Greensboro are hosting mammogram screening on Feb. 10 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, for women 35 and older.
Both 3D and digital mammograms will be available.
Appointments are required. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/go/8050849AC2DA3FC1-oakview
For more information call The Breast Center at 336-433-5000.
Most insurance covers mammograms, but this event cannot accept Friday Health, BCBS Home, Blue Local, UNC=Blue Home or PHCS. If you do not have insurance, call 336-832-0849.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.