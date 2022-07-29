GTCC promotes Bennett to VP position
JAMESTOWN — Guilford Technical Community College has promoted Jeremy Bennett to associate vice president of instruction.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 12:40 am
GTCC promotes Bennett to VP position
JAMESTOWN — Guilford Technical Community College has promoted Jeremy Bennett to associate vice president of instruction.
For the past five years, Bennett has served as the community college’s academic dean for human services and public safety. In his new position, he will collaborate with the senior vice president of instruction to provide leadership and direction to core instructional functions and to the development and delivery of all instructional areas. The position directly supervises the Center of Academic Engagement, Learning Resource Center, auditing, eLearning, and instructional support services/special projects in support of GTCC’s strategic plan and objectives.
Local hospital recognized in annual ranking
HIGH POINT — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center has been recognized as a High Performing hospital in several areas in the U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best Hospitals rankings.
The hospital was recognized as high performing in treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attacks, heart failure, kidney failure and stroke.
“This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team and our commitment to always provide our patients with convenient and high-quality care,” said High Point Medical Center President Dr. Jim Hoekstra. “We are thankful for the support of our community and our patients and their loved ones who trust us with their health care.”
DDCC announces new, returning board members
DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson-Davie Community College recently announced the departure of two longtime board members.
Longtime Davidson-Davie trustees Barbara Leonard and Thom Hege bid farewell to their fellow Board members on July 12. The board also welcomed returning and new members, including Tonya Lanier, Neal Foster, Cathi Smith and Dr. Kevin Speight.
“We are excited to have these returning and new members as part of our board,” said board Chair Kevin Firquin. “And we are also incredibly grateful to Barbara and Thom for the commitment and love they have for this college and its students, amounting to a combined 52 years of knowledge and experience.”
