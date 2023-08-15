United Way food drive set to start
HIGH POINT – The United Way of Greater High Point 14th annual CANpaign Food Drive will take place Sept. 11-15.
This week-long initiative aims to replenish local food pantries and provide vital support to individuals and families facing food insecurity in our community. The need for food assistance has increased significantly, the United Way said. Local food pantries have experienced a 26% increase in clients since the beginning of the year, and 24% of these clients are first-time visitors to a food pantries.
From now until Sept. 15th, donations of non-perishable food donations will be accepted at the United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave. For those unable to make in-person donations, monetary contributions can be made online at www.uwghp.org/canpaign.
The CANpaign Kickoff, where the 2023 campaign goal will be announced, will be held Sept. 14 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the United Way office.
For more information on how to participate, become a drop-off location or support the CANpaign Food Drive, visit CANpaign Food Drive 2023 online at unitedwayhp.org or contact United Way of Greater High Point at 336-883-4127.
Grant to support West End Ministries program
HIGH POINT – Women in Motion announced that the winner of its 2023 grant is West End Ministries Inc.
The grant was awarded to support the on-site counseling program offered by West End Ministries, which WIM said has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to the betterment of women's lives in the community. With the financial boost from the WIM grant, the program will be able to expand its services, offering additional hours of free and easily accessible counseling to women who are striving to overcome challenges and realize their fullest potential.
The grant was formally presented at the Women in Motion Grant Celebration held on Aug. 8 at Nomad Wine Works in High Point.
For more information about Women in Motion and its initiatives, please visit www.womeninmotionhp.org
Ladies of Distinction elect officers
Guilford County Top Ladies of Distinction Inc., a nonprofit that seeks to enhance and enrich the lives of youth and adults through national program and projects, has elected its 2023-25 officers.
They are Gloria Jackson, president; Vickie Hughes, first vice president; Cynthia Carlton Thompson, second vice president; Sharon Mitchell, recording secretary; Shawnda Coates, assistant recording secretary; Gwendolyn Parker, treasurer; Laknea Drumgoole, financial secretary; Malinda Carmon, Top Teens advisor; Sandra Neeley, assistant Top Teens advisor; Joretta Simmons, corresponding secretary; Veronica Thompson, historian; Faye McRaven, chaplain; Melanie Hampton, parliamentarian; Francese Caraway, sergeant-at-arms; Jacqueline Pettiford, director of operations; and A. Rawiya Nash, protocol.
