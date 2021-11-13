HIGH POINT — A prominent local lawyer and former legislator has received a Boy Scout group’s “Man of the Year” award.
Jim Morgan was presented the award by High Point’s Akela District Old North State Council on Thursday in a ceremony and dinner at the High Point Country Club. The award honors local leaders whose lives and accomplishments represent the principles and values of the Boy Scouts of America.
Morgan has served as a local, state and national Jaycees president, a state legislator and chairman of more than 80 nonprofits, has taught Sunday School for over 40 years, has been involved in High Point community initiatives for decades and was a member of one of High Point’s original Boy Scout troops, a press release said. He was married to Ann Morgan for over 57 years and has two children, Lea and Jef, who have given him six grandchildren.
Paul Lessard, president of the High Point Community Foundation, who was last year’s award recipient, said that Morgan’s “impact upon our community has been transformational.”
“Without him we would not have a thriving Community Foundation, or that beautiful Arts Council headquarters and so many other institutions that make High Point the remarkable city it is today. He has devoted his life to serving this community, and I’m proud to call him my friend and mentor,” Lessard said.
High Point University President Nido Qubein called Morgan one of High Point’s most faithful and productive leaders.
“Jim’s leadership style has always emanated from within, and you know he cares about people and loves those he leads. We have been friends for over 50 years, and I love and respect Jim with my whole heart,” he said.
Cindy Hayworth of Junior Achievement, where Morgan once served as chairman, said that Morgan’s “can-do” spirit made a huge difference in her organization.
