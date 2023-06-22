HIGH POINT
Fisher Carter is a small boy with a big dream. The 11-year-old entrepreneur is entering middle school and already has a small business that has been open more than a year.
He started his entrepreneurial journey selling popcorn as a Boy Scout. As he discovered that sales came easily to him, it sparked the idea of creating his own food business.
Fisher said he decided to sell mini-doughnuts because “you don’t see many stores around that sell them, and they are a good sweet treat.”
After he got his doughnut machine, he was selling out of his family’s home, but problems quickly arose as customers were constantly coming in and out.
A small trailer was donated to him by a friend of his father’s that needed to be repaired. It took almost a year of working on the trailer to make sure it was suitable for the budding business, but Fisher’s Mini Donuts was on wheels and ready for business with a soft opening on June 5, 2022.
Once up and running, the trailer set up most often outside of Tucker’s Grill at 4110 N. Main St., but after a while Fisher began to get recognized and asked about bringing his trailer to community events and neighboring towns.
Customers can choose from cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, cookies and cream, pumpkin spice, and apple cider.
Fisher’s Mini Donuts offers orders of six mini-doughnuts at $5 for an order with one flavor, or “Fisher’s Bait Boats” — a play on his first name — which have six doughnuts with different toppings and drizzles for $7.
He is constantly making connections and sweetening people’s day.
“My favorite part is meeting new people,” Fisher said.
A fellow mini-doughnut business owner based in Asheboro reached out to the Carter family to give Fisher some tips and tricks, even offering to help with whatever they might need, said Clint Carter, Fisher’s father.
Fisher hopes to open his own shop one day, but for now, his goal is to raise enough money to pay for college.
For more information about upcoming events visit Fisher’s Mini Donuts on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FishersMiniDonuts.
