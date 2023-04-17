An aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul company will invest $13.8 million to expand its operations near the Piedmont Triad International Airport and create 85 jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday.
TAT Piedmont Aviation will add test equipment, production tooling and new machinery in the expansion, the latest growth in the area's aerospace industry.
“Aviation and aerospace companies of every stripe are choosing North Carolina as the best place to grow their business,” Cooper said. “The state’s investments in workforce training for this industry are really paying off, which is why good employers like Piedmont Aviation continue to expand and grow in North Carolina.”
TAT Piedmont Aviation, a subsidiary of TAT Technologies, has been in operation for six decades. The company’s customers include Boeing, Airbus, Gulfstream, Delta Airlines and FedEx.
While salaries will vary by job role, the company’s new positions will have an average wage of $51,706, an estimated $4.3 million overall annual payroll.
A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help TAT Piedmont’s expansion. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments.
Industry expansions don’t happen by accident,” state Sen. Michael Garrett said.
“Many people and organizations have been working hard behind the scenes for many years to prepare our infrastructure and our workforce systems to support growing aerospace companies like Piedmont Aviation," he said.
