HIGH POINT — Local young-adult author Frank Morelli will have a book launch party for his latest book, “Breaking News,” at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sunrise Books, 1101 N. Main St., Suite 202.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase, or you can order signed copies through the Sunrise website if you can’t make it to the launch party.
Published by Fitzroy Books, “Breaking News” is a middle-grade novel that revolves around a scandal that has rocked the fundraising committee at Ridgewood Arts & Technical School. Three eighth-grade students — a student council special investigator and two journalists — race one another to uncover the truth about the missing funds.
Morelli will also sign copies of “Breaking News” at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wonderland Books in Greensboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.