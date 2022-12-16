HIGH POINT — For the second year in a row, Visit High Point has received a top award from a statewide tourism industry group.
Visit High Point was selected for the Platinum Community Stakeholder Award at the North Carolina Travel Industry Association’s 2022 Tourism Marketing Achievement Awards in Charlotte. The award was based on the agency’s efforts to educate the community at large about how sports tourism, destination development and strategic tourism investments enhance the local quality of life. An example is how the sport of rowing, which is being fostered at Oak Hollow Lake, can help make High Point a destination for competitions as well as enhance recreational assets for local residents.
