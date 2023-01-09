Living Arts College

Living Arts College: School of Medical Arts at 906 Mall Loop Road shut down its High Point campus last month after it lost access to federal student aid revenue. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A for-profit college with a High Point campus has closed after it lost access to federal student financial aid revenue.

Living Arts College: School of Medical Arts at 906 Mall Loop Road reported on its website that it ended all of its classes last month because the U.S. Department of Education terminated federal recognition of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, or ACICS.

