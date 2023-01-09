HIGH POINT — A for-profit college with a High Point campus has closed after it lost access to federal student financial aid revenue.
Living Arts College: School of Medical Arts at 906 Mall Loop Road reported on its website that it ended all of its classes last month because the U.S. Department of Education terminated federal recognition of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, or ACICS.
That meant students attending Living Arts College and other institutions accredited by ACICS were ineligible for Pell Grants and federal student loans, which comprise most of these schools’ revenue.
“This is not a decision made by the College,” Roger Klietz, president and creative director of Living Arts College, wrote in a letter posted on its website. “Instead it is an action forced on several schools accredited by ACICS. The Secretary of Education under the Biden administration has issued provisional rules that has (sic) made it financially impossible to continue operations.”
The main Living Arts College campus in Raleigh, where it was founded in 1992, ceased classes Dec. 13.
Calls to its headquarters were not returned.
The website says college staff had been working with students to find other institutions where they can transfer and that all full-time employees’ last day of work was to be Dec. 30.
The Raleigh campus offered programs in filmmaking, interior design, photography, game design animation and other fields.
The High Point campus offered diploma programs and professional certifications in “medical assisting,” medical office administration, massage therapy and medical billing and coding.
It relocated from Winston-Salem and opened in January 2021 in a former Barnes & Noble bookstore. The property, which includes a 25,920-square-foot building on a 3.3-acre parcel, is listed for sale for $3.5 million.
ACICS has been under scrutiny by the Department of Education for several years because it accredited for-profit colleges such as ITT Technical Institute that were found by federal investigations to have defrauded students.
After the department ruled in August that ACICS had not met the conditions for participation in federal student aid programs, the agency announced it would close by 2024.
The department offered provisional certification for ACICS-accredited institutions if they met several conditions, including posting a “letter of credit” pledging to cover any lost federal financial aid in the future if they kept operating but then closed.
In its case, Living Arts College said this would have amounted to $377,727 “that can be taken by the Department of Education at their discretion for any reason.” This, along with other conditions it would have had to meet, constituted “impossible demands” from the Department of Education that forced it to close, the college stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.