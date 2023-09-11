HIGH POINT — Bestselling author Fiona Davis will be the featured speaker at the annual fall luncheon of the High Point Literary League, which will be held Wednesday at the High Point Country Club.
The presentation is open only to Literary League members and their guests, but it will be followed by a public book-signing, beginning at 1 p.m.
Davis is the New York Times bestselling author of seven historical fiction novels set in iconic New York City buildings, including “The Spectacular,” “The Magnolia Palace,” “The Address” and “The Lions of Fifth Avenue,” which was a “Good Morning America” book club pick.
Her novels have been chosen as “One Book, One Community” reads, and have been translated into more than 20 languages. She has also had articles published in such publications as The Wall Street Journal and O The Oprah Magazine.
She is a graduate of the College of William and Mary and the Columbia Journalism School. She first came to New York as an actress, but fell in love with writing after getting her master’s degree at Columbia.
Davis lives in New York City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.