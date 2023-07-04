THOMASVILLE — Discount grocery chain Lidl will close its “underperforming” Thomasville store this month after only six years in business, the company said.
The last day of operations for the 1147 Randolph St. store will be July 16, according to Chandler Spivey, senior manager of communications and public relations for Lidl US LLC in Arlington, Virginia.
“After a thorough review of the performance of our store network, we made the difficult decision to close the store in Thomasville,” the company said in a statement.
“This was an underperforming location, and we made the strategic decision to close this location so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth.”
The statement went on to say all store employees are being offered a position at other Lidl stores in the area. Spivey said the store has about 15 employees.
Lidl has two locations in Greensboro — including one that opened last week on Martinsville Road — two in Winston-Salem and one in Burlington, according to its website.
In Thomasville, the company built its 52,466-square-foot store on a 3.5-acre site along a busy commercial corridor just off Interstate 85 in 2017 when it was opening its first stores in the U.S.
It also opened a store that year in Lexington, but closed it in 2022.
Headquartered in Germany, Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores in 31 countries, according to its website.
